Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,798,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

