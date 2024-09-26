John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 40,870 shares.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
