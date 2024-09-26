John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.22

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 40,870 shares.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,947,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $2,512,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

