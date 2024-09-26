Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,556.95 on Wednesday. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,295.65 and a 12-month high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,563.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,554.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Group will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $133,143,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,937,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Markel Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 56,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

