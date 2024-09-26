ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACMR. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth approximately $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $7,413,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $4,802,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 496,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACMR opened at $17.74 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

