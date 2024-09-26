Federated Hermes Inc. Has $140,000 Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 82.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

MLYS opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $590.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $210,051.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $210,051.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $141,346.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,774 in the last 90 days. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.