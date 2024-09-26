American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FBNC opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

