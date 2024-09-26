Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HODL opened at $71.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

