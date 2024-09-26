American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $49.03 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.