Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $157.32 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $432.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director L’quentus Thomas sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at $300,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

