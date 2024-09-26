Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.35% of Genesco worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Genesco by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

GCO stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

