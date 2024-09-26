Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $103.89 million, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI.

