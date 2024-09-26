American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,515 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RXO were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RXO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RXO by 430.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RXO opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.78, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

