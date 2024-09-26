Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $221,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 453,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after buying an additional 92,424 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Guardant Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 620,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,973,000 after acquiring an additional 309,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.2 %

GH stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

