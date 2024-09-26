Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:TGRT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $36.27.
T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than T. Rowe Price Growth ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.