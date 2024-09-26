Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TGRT opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.22. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $36.27.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

