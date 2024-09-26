American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Legacy Housing worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.3 %

LEGH stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Legacy Housing

Insider Activity at Legacy Housing

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 653,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,108.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 73,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.