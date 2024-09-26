American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 441,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at $137,901.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $186,994.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

