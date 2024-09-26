Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

