Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 44,289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $314.64 million, a P/E ratio of -115.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

