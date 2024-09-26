Rhumbline Advisers Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

