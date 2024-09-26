Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 308,332 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bakkt worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKKT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.90). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

