SDI Group (LON:SDI) Trading Down 10.8%

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) was down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.60 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.60 ($0.70). Approximately 401,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 335,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.79).

SDI Group Stock Down 12.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.22. The stock has a market cap of £54.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

