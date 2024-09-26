Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 2,228.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of AUROW stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
