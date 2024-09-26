BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Shares Down 10.7%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.02 ($0.05). 455,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 480,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.93 million, a PE ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.02.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

