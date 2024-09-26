Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.2 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BBGI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $303.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

