Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £188.45 ($252.34) and last traded at £182.85 ($244.84). 457,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,067,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at £171 ($228.98).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($249.06) to £188 ($251.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($285.22) to £207 ($277.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £197.72 ($264.76).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.