Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £188.45 ($252.34) and last traded at £182.85 ($244.84). 457,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,067,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at £171 ($228.98).

Several research firms have recently commented on FLTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($249.06) to £188 ($251.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($285.22) to £207 ($277.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £197.72 ($264.76).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is £158.62 and its 200-day moving average is £156.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3,242.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

