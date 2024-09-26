BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 549.1% from the August 31st total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.31% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

