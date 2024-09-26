trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get trivago alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRVG

trivago Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 41.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.