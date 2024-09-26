Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Drops By 87.5%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $2.60.
BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile
