BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BCDA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,999.77% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

