Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Trading Down 22.7%

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74.88 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 84.99 ($1.14). 224,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 120,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.47).

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

