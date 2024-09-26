Foster Group Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

