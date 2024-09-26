Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $192.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,099,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,702,872 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

