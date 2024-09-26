Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

MERC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mercer International stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $416.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard George Short bought 6,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,877.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard George Short purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,877.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

