Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

