Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $229.57 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enstar Group
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
