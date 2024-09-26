First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at First of Long Island

In other First of Long Island news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 272.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 321,032 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $230,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

