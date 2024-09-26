Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 183.95% and a negative net margin of 19.64%.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.