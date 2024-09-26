U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
GROW stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
