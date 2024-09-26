Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Telefônica Brasil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.98.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE VIV opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

