ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CNET opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

