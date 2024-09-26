BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

