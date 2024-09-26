Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,065,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,047,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

