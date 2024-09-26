Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 742.06% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

