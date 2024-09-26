Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Ternium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of TX stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ternium by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 28.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.