Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE KGC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 66,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,319,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,203 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,909,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

