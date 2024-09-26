Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENV. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.