Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 413,745 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 120,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

