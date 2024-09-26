Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HE opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after acquiring an additional 825,073 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 716.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 164,702 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.