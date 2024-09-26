Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTX opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

