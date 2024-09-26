Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPR. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.07.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 53.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $54,055,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 235.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,743 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

