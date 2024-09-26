VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNRX stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 406,683 shares in the company, valued at $272,477.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

